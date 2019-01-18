Entertainment
January 18, 2019 3:48 pm

Bryan Adams announces new album ‘Shine a Light’ ahead of Canadian tour

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

LISTEN: The self-titled debut single from Bryan Adams' upcoming studio album, 'Shine a Light'

Bryan Adams has just revealed the news of his forthcoming studio album, Shine the Light. It was unveiled on Thursday as the follow-up to the 59-year-old’s last effort, Get Up (2015).

The self-titled single was dropped as a taste of what’s to come from the Summer of ’69 singer.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Adams revealed, he enlisted English heartthrob Ed Sheeran to co-write the soon-to-be hit. He met the Shape of You singer at one of his concerts in Dublin.

The two stayed in touch and he later sent Sheeran, 27, the chorus for Shine a Light and asked if he’d like to collaborate. In response, Adams received a couple of verses that eventually made the final cut.

Adams didn’t stop just there. According to the official release, he partnered up with Jennifer Lopez on what’s expected to be the next single, That’s How Strong Our Love Is.

Bryan Adams performs on Sept. 30, 2017, at the Invictus Games.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the last four years, Adams has kept busy with longtime collaborator Jim Vallance. The duo teamed up to score the Broadway musical adaptation of the world-renowned 1990 rom-com flick, Pretty Woman.

After more than nine years of preparation, the show finally hit the road in March of 2018.

It became so popular that it ran through until August, keeping Adams busy for the majority of the year; before heading back to the studio with Vallance to work on his 14th studio album.

Vallance is best-known as Adams’ former co-songwriter and worked with him in the prime of his solo career between the late ’70s and ’80s. After a creative dissolve and falling apart, the two parted ways until the early 2000s.

Since then, the Adams-Vallance duo has worked on a number of singles together, including many of the cuts from the upcoming album.

Bryan Adams performs on stage in Ireland, 1990.

Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Shine a Light will be released through Universal on March 1. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Artwork and tracklisting were paired with Thursday’s debut single, which is now available on all major streaming platforms.

‘Shine A Light’ tracklist

* CD/Cassette/Digital release only
** Vinyl release only 

  1. That’s How Strong Our Love is (Ft. Jennifer Lopez)
  2. Party Friday Night, Party Sunday Morning
  3. Driving Under the Influence of Love
  4. All or Nothing
  5. No Time for Love
  6. I Could Get Used to This
  7. Talk to Me
  8. The Last Night on Earth * or I Hear You Knockin’ **
  9. Nobody’s Girl
  10. Don’t Look Back
  11. Whiskey in the Jar

Bryan Adams at Exhibition Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017, in Toronto.

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Bryan Adams’ Canadian mini-tour will commence on Tuesday in Moncton. He will play nine shows across the nation and conclude in St. Catharines on Feb. 1.

Tickets are now available through the official Bryan Adams website.

‘Bryan Adams in Concert’ tour — Canadian dates

Jan. 22 — Moncton, N.B. @ Avenir Centre
Jan. 23 — Halifax, N.S. @ Scotiabank Centre
Jan. 25 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Jan. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Jan. 27 — Kingston, Ont. @ Leon’s Centre
Jan. 29 — Oshawa, Ont. @ Tribute Communities Centre
Jan. 30 — Kitchener, Ont. @ Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
Jan. 31 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens
Feb. 1 —  St. Catharines, Ont. @ Meridian Centre

