Carlos Santana announces 2019 North American tour, sole Canadian date

The return of Latin rock band, Santana was announced on Wednesday. Founder and lead guitarist Carlos Santana, 71, shared news of a brand new tour via the band’s official website. The 29-date “Supernatural Now” tour will take the veterans across North America, including a Canadian pit-stop in Toronto.

Santana’s intentions are to celebrate both the 20th anniversary of their world-renowned Supernatural (1999) album, as well as the 50th anniversary of the band’s explosive performance at the original Woodstock festival in 1969.

The 14-piece band features a number of longstanding members, including: Michael Carabello, Michael Shrieve and Gregg Rolie. Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman, will serve as the band’s drummer for her ninth year consecutively.

The tour will commence in Phoenix on June 22 and conclude on Aug. 25 in Wantagh, N.Y. The Doobie Brothers were revealed as the supporting act for all shows.

READ MORE: The Who announces ‘Moving On!’ North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Santana confirmed he will play the Bethel Woods Music and Culture festival to celebrate the golden anniversary of his performance at Woodstock festival.

The brand new event will take place at the same location as the legendary festival — on a massive farm, near White Lake in Bethel, N.Y. The idea is to celebrate the historic site after 50 years rather than the festival itself.

Although the lineup has not been announced, the three-day event will host hundreds of special music guests, exclusive TED Talks and special exhibits.

READ MORE: Woodstock music festival: Original site to hold 3-day 50th anniversary concert

However, there’s been no word or confirmation whether Santana is going to show up at the official Woodstock 50 festival, which was announced earlier in January by original Woodstock co-founder, Michael Lang.

For those unaware, these are two different festivals which happen to take place on the same weekend (Aug. 16-18). They both celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which means music fans will have to decide between the two.

During that weekend, Santana is in the New York area, however, the band has already committed to playing “Supernatural Now” concerts on both the 16th and 18th, meaning they are available for one night only.

By the sounds of things, Santana will play the Bethel Woods Music and Culture festival on Aug. 17. Sorry Woodstock 50.

READ MORE: Reporter tweets that Carlos Santana is dead, ruins musician’s daughter’s day

Members of the Santana fan club have first dibs on tickets. An exclusive presale including VIP packages begins on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m ET.

General sales to the public will commence on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Santana will be in Toronto on Aug. 6 at the Budweiser Stage. Tickets can be purchased through the official Carlos Santana website.

The ‘Supernatural Now’ tour dates

** Canadian dates are bolded **

June 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 26 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 27 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

June 30 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

July 6 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 9 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin360 Amphitheater

July 11 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

July 12 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 4 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 7 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 10 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 13 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 14 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 16 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 21 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 23 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 24 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 25 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis