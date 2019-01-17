Carlos Santana announces 2019 North American tour, sole Canadian date
The return of Latin rock band, Santana was announced on Wednesday. Founder and lead guitarist Carlos Santana, 71, shared news of a brand new tour via the band’s official website. The 29-date “Supernatural Now” tour will take the veterans across North America, including a Canadian pit-stop in Toronto.
Santana’s intentions are to celebrate both the 20th anniversary of their world-renowned Supernatural (1999) album, as well as the 50th anniversary of the band’s explosive performance at the original Woodstock festival in 1969.
The 14-piece band features a number of longstanding members, including: Michael Carabello, Michael Shrieve and Gregg Rolie. Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman, will serve as the band’s drummer for her ninth year consecutively.
The tour will commence in Phoenix on June 22 and conclude on Aug. 25 in Wantagh, N.Y. The Doobie Brothers were revealed as the supporting act for all shows.
READ MORE: The Who announces ‘Moving On!’ North American tour, 3 Canadian dates
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Santana confirmed he will play the Bethel Woods Music and Culture festival to celebrate the golden anniversary of his performance at Woodstock festival.
The brand new event will take place at the same location as the legendary festival — on a massive farm, near White Lake in Bethel, N.Y. The idea is to celebrate the historic site after 50 years rather than the festival itself.
Although the lineup has not been announced, the three-day event will host hundreds of special music guests, exclusive TED Talks and special exhibits.
READ MORE: Woodstock music festival: Original site to hold 3-day 50th anniversary concert
However, there’s been no word or confirmation whether Santana is going to show up at the official Woodstock 50 festival, which was announced earlier in January by original Woodstock co-founder, Michael Lang.
For those unaware, these are two different festivals which happen to take place on the same weekend (Aug. 16-18). They both celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which means music fans will have to decide between the two.
During that weekend, Santana is in the New York area, however, the band has already committed to playing “Supernatural Now” concerts on both the 16th and 18th, meaning they are available for one night only.
By the sounds of things, Santana will play the Bethel Woods Music and Culture festival on Aug. 17. Sorry Woodstock 50.
READ MORE: Reporter tweets that Carlos Santana is dead, ruins musician’s daughter’s day
Members of the Santana fan club have first dibs on tickets. An exclusive presale including VIP packages begins on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m ET.
General sales to the public will commence on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
Santana will be in Toronto on Aug. 6 at the Budweiser Stage. Tickets can be purchased through the official Carlos Santana website.
The ‘Supernatural Now’ tour dates
** Canadian dates are bolded **
June 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
June 26 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 27 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
June 30 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
July 6 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 9 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin360 Amphitheater
July 11 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
July 12 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 4 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 7 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 10 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 13 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 14 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 16 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 21 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 23 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 24 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 25 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.