December 28, 2018 11:49 am

Woodstock music festival: Original site to hold 3-day 50th anniversary concert

By The Associated Press

The crowd on Day 1 of the Woodstock Festival on August 15, 1969.

Clayton Call/Redferns
BETHEL, N.Y. — A three-day music festival will be held in August 2019 at the original Woodstock concert site to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic event.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

The centre says performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.”

The venue says talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured.

Beth Woods says the names of performers and speakers will be announced soon.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 137 kilometres northwest of New York City.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

