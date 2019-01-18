Guelph police tap Mountie to serve as new top cop

Guelph police announced Friday that veteran RCMP officer Gordon F. Cobey will take the reins as police chief on March 1.

“The profile of Mr. Cobey and the board’s strategic plan are in alignment,” said Guelph Police Services Board chair Don Drone in a statement. “We look forward to his tenure as our new chief of police.”

Cobey has been a member of the RCMP since 1993, beginning with postings in rural communities and remote areas of northern Manitoba.

Throughout his career, Cobey has steadily risen through the ranks of the RCMP, recently serving as its employee management relations officer in Ontario as well as being an inspector and the acting superintendent of the Criminal Intelligence Program.

“Cobey is a longtime, active resident of the City of Guelph, where he resides with his wife Louise and their three children,“ Guelph police said in a release.

Cobey replaces Jeff DeRuyter, who announced in September that he would be retiring after 35 years with Guelph’s police service.