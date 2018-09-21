Canada
Guelph’s police chief to retire in 2019

Guelph’s Chief of Police Jeff DeRuyter is retiring.

In a statement on Friday, the Guelph Police Services Board said it has accepted a letter of retirement from DeRuyter, effective May 31, 2019.

“It is clear that the board and the community have been recipients of quality professional leadership by Chief DeRuyter over his distinguished career with the Guelph Police Service,” board chair Don Drone said.

DeRuyter has been with Guelph police for 35 years and was named as the city’s police chief in February 2015, taking over for Bryan Larkin.

The board noted DeRuyter has been responsible for the creation of their forward-looking business plan, and the oversight of the headquarters renovation and expansion.

“Chief DeRuyter has led with vision, integrity and collaboration in balancing the need to be proactive and reactive in all matters involving community,” the board said in the statement.

