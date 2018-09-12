Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin reappointed for second term

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board says Chief Bryan Larkin has been reappointed for a second term, extending his contract to 2023.

Larkin began his career with the force in 1991, rising to the rank of superintendent and executive officer to the chief of police.

Before becoming chief, Larkin served as deputy chief and chief of Guelph police.

“Chief Larkin has proven to be a true leader with a passion for policing excellence and a strong commitment to public safety,” said board chair Tom Galloway.

“He has been an invaluable member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service and we look forward to working with him as he leads the service into 2023.”

Larkin serves as the co-chair of the CACP Drug Advisory Committee and the Provincial Police Joint Health and Safety Committee.

He is also the past president of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

"It is my honour and privilege to be your Chief of Police. It's a team approach – and we have an incredible team," says Chief Larkin after being reappointed Chief of Police for another five years.