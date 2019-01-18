Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur arrested 1 year ago

Friday marks one year since alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur was arrested in connection with the deaths of missing men with ties to Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village, the historic home of the city’s LGBTQ communities.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper is set to stand trial in January 2020 after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing late last year.

The Crown says it expects the trial to last three to four months.

Toronto police arrested McArthur on Jan. 18, 2018, and eventually charged him with eight counts of first-degree murder.

The charges are related to men who went missing from the Church-Wellesley Village between 2010 and 2017.

The victims have been identified as Majeed Kayhan, Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The remains of seven of the victims were found in large planters at a Toronto property on Mallory Crescent where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth victim were found in a ravine behind the same property.

McArthur made a brief appearance in court Wednesday, where his next hearing was set for Jan. 29.

