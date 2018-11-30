Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur back in court for judicial pre-trial

A man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village is back in court on Friday for a judicial pre-trial.

Bruce McArthur, a self-employed landscaper who faces eight counts of first-degree murder, could stand trial as early as next September or in January 2020.

The 67-year-old waived his right to a preliminary hearing last month and proceedings moved from a lower court to the Superior Court.

Justice John McMahon laid out the anticipated timeline for the case earlier this month.

The first step, McMahon said, is the judicial pre-trial, where McArthur’s lawyer will meet with the Crown attorney and the judge in private.

McMahon also asked lawyers questions about how the case has progressed so far, noting that a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision had set limits on how long proceedings should take. The top court has said matters in Superior Court should not take longer than 30 months.

McArthur was arrested in January and stands accused of killing Majeed Kayhan, Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam. The men all went missing from Toronto’s gay village between 2010 and 2017.

The remains of seven of the alleged victims have been found in large planters at a property where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

Funerals for some of the alleged victims have taken place after police released some of the remains to their loved ones.

