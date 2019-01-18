London Lightning end losing streak with 108-104 win over K-W Titans

A big first half helped the London Lightning to their first win in four games on Thursday night.

London knocked off the K-W Titans 108-104 in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Lightning put up 62 points through the first two quarters and led by 16 at halftime.

The Titans managed to close the gap in the third quarter, but the Lightning finished strong and survived a couple of late misses by K-W from three-point range to seal the win.

Mo Bolden led the way offensively with a double-double for London. The NBL Canada veteran had 23 points and 109 rebounds.

Garrett Williamson was back in the lineup for London and he chipped in 17 coming off the bench. Marcus Capers also had a double-double as he finished with 10 rebounds and 14 points. Marvin Phillips and Jay-Babb Harrison had 12 points apiece for the Lightning.

London shooters were solid at the free throw line, making 80 per cent of their attempts.

Ed Horton led the Titans with 20 points, largely thanks to 5-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

The victory moves London into a fourth-place tie with the expansion Sudbury Five in the Central division. Both teams are 9-11.

The Lightning will get set for a major challenge as they head for St. John’s, Newfoundland and a game against the first-place Edge. St. John’s is 11-6 so far in 2018-19 and have won four in a row.

Only the Cape Breton Highlanders (14-7) and the Moncton Magic (13-7) have better records than the Edge.

London has not seen St. John’s since opening night when the Lightning won 107-103.

The next Lightning home game will be Saturday, January 26 against the Island Storm. It will be London’s annual Shine the Light game in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre.