Around The OHL: Trades, Trades, and More Trades

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are looking back on what has been a very busy OHL trade deadline.

Teams like the Guelph Storm stocked up while the Oshawa Generals found that unique balance of remaining competitive now and still building for the future.

Jake and Mike talk about some of the big deals that were made between December 28 and January 10 and also why some trades are even made in the first place in the OHL.

They also speak with Storm Head Coach and General Manager George Burnett and the Vice-President and G.M. of the Oshawa Generals Roger Hunt.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

