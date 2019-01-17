Londoners to begin weighing in on draft budget Thursday

Residents will have a chance to weigh in on London’s upcoming budget update on Thursday afternoon.

A public participation meeting at city hall will look at the draft budget, which was first tabled in December.

The budget won’t be reviewed until Jan. 24, so budget chair and Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan says Thursday’s session is all about listening to the public.

Morgan told 980 CFPL that he expects to hear requests on senior discounts for transit.

“There’s a number of my colleagues, including myself in the past, who have suggested that we need to consider keeping the senior’s tickets or bus pass,” he said. “There may be some delegations on that tomorrow (Friday).”

Morgan added that they’ll also hear a request of more than $600,000 from Merrymount Children’s Centre over the next two years.

“The budget ask is one place to ask for money, but certainly other levels of government and even other processes in the municipality are available as well, so I think that’s what you’ll see us end up debating in this, both the request and where is the most appropriate place to support would be if that’s what council wants to do,” he said.

London’s current draft budget update proposes a 2.7 per cent tax hike for 2019.