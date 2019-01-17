Bullet casings found at school in New Westminster

An investigation is underway after bullet casings were discovered at Queensborough School.

New Westminster Police Department says the casings were found Jan. 11 when classes resumed following winter break. Two of the school’s exterior doors had been damaged as well.

“It appears that the damage to the door was caused by a firearm sometime during the winter break. There is no current risk to the public or to students,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott, adding “We are currently searching for and reviewing video surveillance, and we are working closely with our community and school partners to ensure all students, staff, and neighbors are safe.”

If you have information that can assist, you’re asked to call New Westminster police.