January 17, 2019 4:42 pm

Vehicle theft suspect arrested thanks to witness: Hamilton police

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton Police say a sharp-eyed witness has helped them arrest a suspect in a vehicle theft.

Police say a woman was walking through a parking lot on Upper Ottawa Street on Tuesday afternoon when she dropped her car keys.

That’s when a man ran over, picked up the keys and stole the woman’s vehicle.

Police say the entire incident was caught on security cameras.

The following day, the suspect returned to the same plaza, where he was spotted by a witness from the day before.

Police were contacted and the suspect was arrested, who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Richard Muley, 29, is now facing charges, including theft and failing to comply with probation.
