Vehicle theft suspect arrested thanks to witness: Hamilton police
Hamilton police say a sharp-eyed witness has helped them arrest a suspect in a vehicle theft.
READ MORE: Hamilton man accused of sexually assaulting women he met online
Police say a woman was walking through a parking lot on Upper Ottawa Street on Tuesday afternoon when she dropped her car keys.
That’s when a man ran over, picked up the keys and stole the woman’s vehicle.
Police say the entire incident was caught on security cameras.
WATCH: Brockville police investigate bizarre theft of historic bell
The following day, the suspect returned to the same plaza, where he was spotted by a witness from the day before.
Police were contacted and the suspect was arrested, who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
READ MORE: Hamilton man charged with arson after apartment fire
Richard Muley, 29, is now facing charges, including theft and failing to comply with probation.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.