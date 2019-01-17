Hamilton man charged with arson after apartment fire
A man has been charged with arson after a fire in Hamilton.
Hamilton police say the fire broke out on the third floor of a residence on Gibson Street on Thursday, Jan. 10.
All residents living inside the building were evacuated safely, but there was significant damage to the home, so residents had to be relocated to other accommodations.
As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old suspect was identified.
Police say Steven Slater turned himself in on Wednesday and is being held in custody without bail.
