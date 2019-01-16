Hamilton Police looking for man, after dumpster fire

Hamilton police are looking for a person of interest after a dumpster fire in the city.

Police say the fire happened the morning of Jan. 5 at a 7-Eleven Store on Upper Wellington Street.

Police say a man’s image was captured on a store camera and in order to further the investigation, police are looking to identify him.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Det. George Gallant at 905-540-5085 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

Police were called to an early morning dumpster fire on January 5, 2019, and this male was caught on store camera. Give us a call if you know him. https://t.co/MF1TD1gfxj #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/gXGsuG5Ior — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 16, 2019