No injuries reported following fire in central Hamilton

By Reporter  Global News
The Hamilton Fire department has been busy, battling a blaze at a two-and-a-half-storey detached home on Stirton Street.

The Hamilton Fire department battled a blaze at a two-and-a-half-storey detached home on Stirton Street on Friday.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday and commenced an aggressive attack, quickly knocking down the main body of fire.

No injuries have been reported.

No word on damage estimate or possible cause.
