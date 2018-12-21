No injuries reported following fire in central Hamilton

The Hamilton Fire department battled a blaze at a two-and-a-half-storey detached home on Stirton Street on Friday.
READ MORE: 5 horses killed, more than 30 rescued in Milton barn fire
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday and commenced an aggressive attack, quickly knocking down the main body of fire.
No injuries have been reported.
READ MORE: Over 450,000 Ford F-150 trucks recalled in Canada after block heaters cause fires
No word on damage estimate or possible cause.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.