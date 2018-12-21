No injuries reported following fire in central Hamilton

The Hamilton Fire department battled a blaze at a two-and-a-half-storey detached home on Stirton Street on Friday.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday and commenced an aggressive attack, quickly knocking down the main body of fire.

No injuries have been reported.

No word on damage estimate or possible cause.

Crews have made an aggressive attack on the fire at 190 Stirton Street and have been successful in knocking down the main body of fire. Crews continue to extinuish spot fires in the dwelling. pic.twitter.com/tLaopRjza3 — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) December 21, 2018

Hamilton Fire is at the scene of a fire in a two and a half storey detached home located at 190 Stirton Street. First arriving units report heavy smoke in the area. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) December 21, 2018