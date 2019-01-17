Hamilton man accused of sexually assaulting women he met online
A Hamilton man is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two women he met through online dating websites.
Hamilton Police say 36-year-old Christopher Yip was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement and choking in relation to two separate incidents.
Police say the allegations involved two female victims, aged 23 and 25.
However, police fear there could be more victims and have released a photo of the accused (below).
They are asking any other victims who wish to report an incident to contact the Sexual Assault Unit.
