Break-in at Hamilton mountain dispensary

There has been a break-in at a marijuana dispensary on the mountain.

Hamilton Police say shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to an alarm at Dank Dispensary in the Upper Sherman and Mohawk Road area.

Police determined suspects gained access to the business, but it’s unknown what was taken.

If you have any information, contact Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849.

HPS responded overnight to a b&e to Dank Dispensary on the mountain. Police remain on scene as the investigation cont's. If you have any info you are asked to contact 90-546-3849. #HamOnt https://t.co/sPjt6d32Vr pic.twitter.com/deSDWo3Vsg — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 16, 2019