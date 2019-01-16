Canada
January 16, 2019 12:55 pm
Updated: January 16, 2019 12:57 pm

Break-in at Hamilton mountain dispensary

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton Police continue to investigate an overnight break and enter to a dispensary located on the mountain.

There has been a break-in at a marijuana dispensary on the mountain.

Hamilton Police say shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to an alarm at Dank Dispensary in the Upper Sherman and Mohawk Road area.

Police determined suspects gained access to the business, but it’s unknown what was taken.

If you have any information, contact Det. Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849.

