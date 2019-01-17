Whitby woman launches Randy’s Starfish Project to help region’s homeless

A Whitby, Ont. woman is trying to help the homeless, following her own personal experience.

It’s called Randy’s Starfish Project, and it aims to make Durham region a better place.

The initiative is named after the homeless man whom Krista Killian, the project’s founder, has been spending time with once every week in Toronto.

“Honestly, it’s been one of the most eye-opening and rewarding experiences of my life,” Killian said.

Killian wants to encourage people to make friends with someone who may not have a home, and become their ally.

All volunteers will get training, and be personally matched with someone based on a questionnaire.

“I want people to realize that you’re not just helping someone else,” Killian said. “This is going to be a mutual benefit for both. You get a sense of get a sense of doing good in your community.”

Randy’s Starfish Project launches Thursday evening at the Station Gallery in Whitby.

Killian hopes to start making connections in the coming weeks.