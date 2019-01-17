Health
January 17, 2019 2:41 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 2:55 pm

Town of Churchill under boil water advisory

Churchill residents are being told to boil their drinking water.

The Town of Churchill, Man. has been placed under a boil water advisory because of poorly treated water in the distribution system.

The advisory was issued Thursday afternoon by the Manitoba Medical Officer of Health and the Office of Drinking Water.

The province is asking residents to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before it is used for drinking, ice making, preparing beverages and food, and brushing teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water no longer presents a risk to public health.

