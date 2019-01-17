Town of Churchill under boil water advisory

The Town of Churchill, Man. has been placed under a boil water advisory because of poorly treated water in the distribution system.

The advisory was issued Thursday afternoon by the Manitoba Medical Officer of Health and the Office of Drinking Water.

READ MORE: First VIA Rail passenger train in 18 months leaves Winnipeg for Churchill

The province is asking residents to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before it is used for drinking, ice making, preparing beverages and food, and brushing teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water no longer presents a risk to public health.

WATCH: Boil water advisory issued for Carman residents