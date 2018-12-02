First VIA Rail passenger train in 18 months leaves Winnipeg for Churchill

For a group of railway passengers, Churchill, Man. is just two days away.

After months of waiting on track repairs, the people of Winnipeg can once again just hop on a train destined for Churchill.

This is the first passenger train to travel to the northern community since a flood washed out several portions of the rail tracks in May, 2017.

VIA Rail says about 29,000 people travelled by rail before the tracks were impacted. In 2017, that number dropped to 16,000.

The passengers aboard VIA’s Winnipeg-Churchill service are set to arrive on Tuesday morning, 1,700 kilometres later.