Electronics, ATVs, sleep apnea machine stolen from Lunenburg County home: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery that happened at a home in Lunenburg County last year.

Lunenburg District RCMP say they were told by the victim that the robbery happened on Nov. 15, 2018 sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“The complainant told police he isn’t often away from his home, but while he was out … someone broke into his home and garage and took several valuable items,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say a signed baseball, card collections, comic book collections, paintings, a Nikon digital camera, laptop and a sleep apnea machine were all stolen.

Two ATVs were stolen from the victim’s garage, as well. One is described as a 2009 black Can-am Outlander with Nova Scotia licence plate FB 281, while the other is a 2014 green Yamaha Grizzly with Nova Scotia licence plate HD786.

Police say the victim is missing several plastic lobster boxes, which are believed to have been used to transport the stolen items from the home.

Officers believe the suspects entered the home by prying open a bedroom window. They left one small dog outside in the cold during the robbery, as well as a German Shepherd in the garage. Both dogs were unharmed.

“Neighbours saw lights on in the victim’s home around 3:15 p.m., then at 4:15 p.m. they saw two ATVs being driven off the property by two riders wearing helmets and camouflage gear,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.