Police seek suspects after decorative rings, sneakers stolen from Halifax-area businesses

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a string of thefts that occurred within an hour of each other in Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.

Halifax District RCMP say the first theft happened on Sunday at around 1 p.m.

Police say a man entered a business in Hammonds Plains with a blue cooler bag and was seen placing items in the bag.

“When confronted by security, he returned some of the items but left with unpaid items,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the suspect went to a nearby pharmacy a short time later and stole four decorative rings.

RCMP say he then entered a business in Tantallon with a second suspect and placed a pair of orange Timberland sneakers in a cooler bag before leaving.

“It was later determined that two pairs of dark coloured Nike sneakers (size 11 and 10.5) were also stolen,” the RCMP wrote.

The suspects were seen leaving the Tantallon business in an older model Chrysler Intrepid, which was red or maroon in colour.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a black, beige and white winter coat, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a black hat. The second suspect was wearing a ball cap, a blue and black jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.