More than 50 guns stolen in unrelated Oakbank, Souris thefts

Manitoba RCMP are looking for information about several dozen stolen guns from the RM of Springfield and Souris.

The Springfield theft saw 12 long guns stolen from a locked gun safe in a garage in the early morning hours of Monday.

The theft in Souris appears to have occurred sometime within the last month, police said, and saw 41 long guns stolen from a residence.

Oakbank and Souris RCMP, along with the Forensic Identification Unit, are actively investigating the thefts.

Anyone with information about the stolen guns is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847, Souris RCMP at 204-483-2854, or crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

