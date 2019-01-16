Crime
January 16, 2019 7:07 pm
Updated: January 16, 2019 7:08 pm

Georgia man arrested in plot to attack White House using IED, rocket: FBI

By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

A flock of birds passes above the White House as a Marine stands guard outside the West Wing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 9, 2019.P

Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM
A A

ATLANTA – Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man they say was planning to attack the White House.

An FBI agent’s affidavit says 21-year-old Hasher Jallal Taheb of Cumming was arrested in a sting Wednesday after he traded his car for weapons. He’s charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building owned by the U.S. using fire or an explosive.

READ MORE: More terror suspects have entered the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says Taheb planned to use an improvised explosive device and anti-tank rocket. The affidavit says Taheb planned to die in the attack.

The affidavit says local law enforcement contacted the FBI in March after getting a tip from a member of the community. The tipster said Taheb had become radicalized, changed his name and planned to travel abroad.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Taheb had an attorney who could comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hasher Jallal Taheb
terror plot
Terrorist Plot
White House
White House attack plot
White House suicide attack plot
White House terror plot

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.