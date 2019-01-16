Guelph poker player Gavin Smith found dead in Texas

The poker world is mourning the death of one of their own after Guelph native Gavin Smith was found dead in his Texas home on Tuesday.

Smith was born and raised in Guelph. He moved to Alaska before settling in Texas and earning millions of dollars in winnings as a professional poker player.

He was 50 years old.

A post on the World Poker Tour’s website said Smith was one of the most beloved players in the game.

“He had a big personality and an even bigger heart. Always quick with a smile or a joke,” the post stated.

Gavin Smith was one of the more authentic human beings I’d ever met. Rest In Peace my friend… pic.twitter.com/8sUlQhSxvS — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) January 15, 2019

Smith had a long list of six-figure wins and accumulated more than $2.6 million in lifetime WPT winnings.

“I’m just an older guy from Guelph, Ont., who used to drive a taxi and cut greens,” he once told WSOP.com. “There is nothing in my life that can be considered a curse. Every single minute of it is a blessing.”

Smith leaves behind two sons.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his children and it had raised over $50,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Gavin Smith. WPT Champion and friend to all at the table. pic.twitter.com/brAqdaMay2 — World Poker Tour (@WPT) January 15, 2019

You were LOVED OleGSmith!! We are setting up a charity poker tourney in Phoenix on Super Bowl weekend: 100% of the proceeds will go to Gavin Smiths two sons through a trust. Meanwhile, here is a go fund me page for his kids: https://t.co/bYgNxAXABr #RIPGavin — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) January 15, 2019