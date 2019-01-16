Major winter storm to hit Halifax region this weekend: Environment Canada

Get ready Halifax. It looks like even more snow is coming our way.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will approach the region on Sunday, bringing 30 centimetres of snow or more with it.

“While it is difficult to give details this far in advance, all indications show a major snowfall event for areas north of the track of the low,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Wednesday.

The statement says the system will bring snow, rain and the potential for an extended freezing rain event for surrounding regions.

“The precipitation will be accompanied by very strong east to northeast winds ahead of the low’s track, shifting to very strong southerly winds south of its track,” the advisory reads.

Along with the large amount of snowfall, the national weather forecaster says some regions could receive more than 50 millimetres of rain. The tracks for the system range from central New Brunswick to the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia.

“Because the track of the low will be critical in determining how much snow, rain or freezing rain any location will get, even a slight shift in its track will have major effects on the type and amount of precipitation received,” Environment Canada writes.

Halifax will start on the snowy side and then the icy side and then the rainy side and then the snowy side again. Very complicated setup but it's going to be a high impact storm for sure. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 16, 2019

The weather agency says details on rain and snowfall total will become clearer in the days to come.