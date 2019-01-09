Messy mix of snow and rain prompts school closures, cancellations across the Maritimes

A messy mix of snow and rain prompted several school closures and cancellations across the Maritimes on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia school closures:

All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education

All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education

All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education

All schools in the Cape Breton – Victoria Regional Centre for Education

All schools in the Straight Regional Centre for Education

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (Digby County)

Classes are cancelled at the following CSAP schools: École Rose-des-Vents, École du Grand-Portage, École Beaubassin, École secondaire du Sommet, École du Carrefour, École Mer et Monde, École Bois-Joli, École des Beaux-Marais, École acadienne de Truro, École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port, École NDA, Centre scolaire, Étoile de l’Acadie

New Brunswick school closures:

All schools in the Anglophone North School District

All schools in the Anglophone East School District

All schools in the Francophone North East School District

All schools in the Francophone South School District, except schools in Cap-Pele, Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis and Saint John.

Despite the numerous school closures and cancellations, it appears almost all Nova Scotia Power customers remain on the grid. As of 7:30 a.m. AT, fewer than only seven outages have been reported across the province. In New Brunswick, there is currently only one outage, affecting just 36 customers.

The rain and snow has resulted in several delays and cancellations at the #Halifax airport. Here's the current status for departures/arrivals: #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/95d54JEZGO — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) January 9, 2019

Environment Canada has issued a slew of wind, rainfall and special weather statements for coastal regions of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Nova Scotia was expected to get about 10 centimetres of snow and up to 35 millimetres of rain.

New Brunswick was expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with the entire province placed under either a snow or rainfall warning. Some regions were expected to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow.

Winter Ops talks storm prep for January 9 storm. https://t.co/2MdhBYbvCV pic.twitter.com/VIMm9uAIio — Global Halifax (@globalhalifax) January 9, 2019

The parking ban that was enforced in the Halifax Regional Municipality overnight Tuesday has since been lifted.