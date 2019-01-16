Residents confuse Bowmanville greenhouse’s glow for raging blaze

Clarington’s fire chief says his department has been inundated with recent calls for a fire at an area greenhouse but the “blaze” onlookers report is, in fact, a startling glow from lights and steam inside the greenhouse.

Gord Weir says more than a dozen people within the last few weeks have called in at night to say there is a fire at Rekker’s Garden Centre in Bowmanville, Ont., but the bright light people see is no cause for alarm.

READ MORE: Police investigating after teenagers shot in separate Ajax shootings

Rekker Gardens Inc. owner Gerard Prins says people passing by the greenhouse at Highway 2 and Maple Grove Road are seeing high-intensity “grow lights” that help his plants flourish during shorter, winter days. This, combined with the steam from the boiler room, looks like a fire.

“It’s a bit of a concern because of all of the false alarms,” he said.

READ MORE: Pickering man beaten, held against will in condo unit, Durham police say

Chief Weir is urging people in the area to think twice before calling in to report a fire at the garden centre.

“We’re using a lot of resources on something that isn’t a fire,” he said. “We send out our crews … and of all of the calls [to the greenhouse], there has been no fire.”