Police investigating after teenagers shot in separate Ajax shootings

In less than 24 hours, two separate shootings in Ajax, Ont., have left two teenagers injured.

Police are investigating near Salem and Kingston roads after a teenage male was shot Thursday afternoon, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The night before, however, officers were at the back of a Falby Court apartment building to investigate another shooting. Officers later found a victim in hospital, an 18-year-old man, who sustained similar injuries to the other victim.

READ MORE: Pickering man beaten, held against will in condo unit, Durham police say

“I heard the shooting around 11:30,” said Najwa Ghawi, who lives in a neighbouring apartment building on the same street. “I asked my husband, ‘Did you hear the shooting?’ He said, ‘No … this is [probably] wind.’

“In the morning, we figured out it was [a] shooting,” she continued.

Police say they need any witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting on Falby Court, as they don’t have any descriptions of suspects.

Officers, however, did seize evidence from the scene — a vehicle that had damage related to the shooting.

READ MORE: Durham Regional Police Service swears in new deputy chiefs

Four suspects were spotted driving away in a van from Thursday’s scene, which marks the third shooting in Ajax this year.

“We’re hoping that this isn’t the start of a trend for the 2019 year,” said Const. George Tudos of Durham police.

READ MORE: Quebec man faces 70 charges in alleged frauds at Ontario Home Depot locations

The year’s first shooting was a shots-fired incident on Jan. 5 near King’s Castle Bar and Grill on Westney Road South. A witness told police he saw a male running through the parking lot, shooting a gun in the air, and police found shell casings in the parking lot near the pub.

No one was injured in that incident.

Officers are still searching for the suspect in this case, and they describe him as approximately 20 years old with a slim build. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue jacket with a similarly-coloured hood.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them. Anyone who would like to send information anonymously can reach out to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.