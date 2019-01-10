Pickering man beaten, held against will in condo unit, Durham police say

Durham police say multiple arrests have been made after a 26-year-old man was held against his will and beaten in a Pickering condo unit.
Just after midnight on Thursday, officers said they were called to the Bayley Street condo with reports of a disturbance coming from inside the building.
Police said they heard noises coming from a unit and forced their way in. Officers found a male suffering from multiple injuries. He indicated he had been tied up and beaten by several people. The victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
READ MORE: Ajax man faces human trafficking, sexual exploitation charges
Officers arrested two males, aged 18 and 23, and one 19-year-old female who were inside the unit at the time. Investigators said they are continuing to look into the situation, but do not believe it was a random event.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Debosky at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2534 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.