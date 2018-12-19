Ajax man faces human trafficking, sexual exploitation charges

WHITBY, Ont. – Durham Regional Police say a 47-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., faces numerous human trafficking-related charges.

Police say the man started a relationship with a 17-year-old girl in the fall.

Investigators allege she then stayed at his house in Ajax and the two “began offering sexual services on various online platforms.”

Police allege the man started providing drugs to the teen, and the relationship became abusive.

Simon Hildyard was arrested on Tuesday after police arranged to meet the two at a motel in Oshawa, Ont.

The charges against him include sexual exploitation, advertising another person’s sexual services and printing or publishing child pornography.

