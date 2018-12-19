Ajax man faces human trafficking, sexual exploitation charges
WHITBY, Ont. – Durham Regional Police say a 47-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., faces numerous human trafficking-related charges.
Police say the man started a relationship with a 17-year-old girl in the fall.
Investigators allege she then stayed at his house in Ajax and the two “began offering sexual services on various online platforms.”
READ MORE: More than 2 dozen men charged in human trafficking operation: London police
Police allege the man started providing drugs to the teen, and the relationship became abusive.
Simon Hildyard was arrested on Tuesday after police arranged to meet the two at a motel in Oshawa, Ont.
The charges against him include sexual exploitation, advertising another person’s sexual services and printing or publishing child pornography.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.