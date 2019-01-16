Billy Idol embarking on unplugged North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

On top of his already hectic schedule as a rock n’ roll legend, Billy Idol announced he’ll be hitting the road on a brand new North American tour this spring.

The 63-year-old revealed on Tuesday that he’ll embark on a 15-date tour with longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens. The coolest part? It’s an unplugged tour.

The ‘Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged’ tour will see the duo run through an assortment of smash hits from Idol’s back-catalogue, including hits from his time in punk rock outfit Generation X, and all the goodies from his explosive solo career.

Fans across North America will be treated not only to classic hits such as White Wedding, Rebel Yell or Eyes Without a Face, but they’ll hear cuts from the depths of Idol’s career too; making it a tour not to be missed.

During the performance, Idol will share stories behind certain songs and tales from the road to make for a more intimate experience.

IDOL & STEVENS ‘Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged' March 2019 tour announced! Presales begin tomorrow with passcode “unplugged”… Details at https://t.co/5QR17KWlrY pic.twitter.com/cQ4nIohMrW — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 15, 2019

The tour announcement revealed that Idol will also offer exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at each show for his fans.

Stevens (also known as “the Duke of darkness”) has worked with Idol since the recording of his self-titled 1982 studio album.

The two have established musical chemistry like no other. Over the last three-and-a-half decades, they have provided what many consider a “truly enticing” experience to millions of rockers across the globe.

In recent years, Idol has spent time touring with his band. He recorded his first album after a lengthy hiatus. The year 2005 marked the release of Devil’s Playground, a nod to his older material which won back the hearts of many fans.

This sparked the singer to continue roaring down the road and allowed him to play a variety of global summer festivals.

Kings & Queens of the Underground (2014), his eighth and latest studio album, was released along with autobiography Dancing With Myself. Since then, Idol has headlined a number of North American shows and made many public television appearances.

Between his scattered Vegas residency schedule — running from January to October — Idol expects to begin work with Stevens on brand new material with a “fresh sound” and hopefully record in preparation for yet another world tour.

Idol and Stevens will stop off in two Canadian cities during the tour. Look out Vancouver, look out Toronto!

VIP meet-and-greet passes can be accessed with the password “unplugged” in an exclusive presale.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. ET. They are available through the official Billy Idol website.

Billy Idol ‘Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged’ tour dates

** Canadian dates are bolded **

March 3 — Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, B.C.

March 5 — Moore Theatre, Seattle, Wash.

March 7 — Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco, Calif.

March 11 — Golden State Theatre, Monterey, Calif.

March 13 — Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.

March 15 — Ace Hotel Theatre, Los Angeles, Calif.

March 19 — Boulder Theater, Boulder, Colo.

March 21 — Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, Ill.

March 22 — Firekeepers Casino, Battle Creek, Mich.

March 25 — Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, Ont.

March 27 — Town Hall, New York, N.Y.

March 30 — Xcite Center at Parx Casino, Bensalem, Pa.

April 1 — Lincoln Theatre, Washington, D.C.

April 3 — The Lynn Auditorium, Lynn, Mass.

April 4 — Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, N.J.

