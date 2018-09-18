Billy Idol returning to Las Vegas for another residency tour

It’s a nice day to start again, Nevada.

Billy Idol announced Tuesday that he will be returning to Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort for a second string of residency shows called Billy Idol: Las Vegas 2019. The 10-date run at the Pearl Theater will span the British rock singer’s entire catalogue.

Longtime guitarist Steve Stevens will accompany Idol and the rest of his band on tour. They will feature material from his first band and punk-rock outfit, Generation X, all the way through to his breakthrough solo career, which brought us smash-hit tunes like Rebel Yell and Mony Mony.

The 2019 tour aims to highlight Idol’s upcoming compilation album, Vital Idol: Revitalized, which features remixes and masters of classics from the original 1980 hits album, Vital Idol. The rockstar also revealed there would be a few surprises and deep-cuts for the longtime fans.

This is Idol’s second stay in Las Vegas. He took over the House of Blues back in 2017 for two months of headliner shows and it was a massive success. The manager of Palms Casino Resort, Jon Gray, was very welcoming upon inviting the band back to Sin City:

“Billy Idol is an absolute icon in the music world — one of those artists that people of all ages around the world know the lyrics to every song. It’s an honour to have him back… The Billy Idol: Las Vegas 2019 residency perfectly complements the diverse range of musical acts we’re booking at the Pearl and we know these shows will resonate with our audience.”

In recent years, Idol has enjoyed his time touring with his band. He recorded his first album after a lengthy hiatus. The year 2005 marked the release of Devil’s Playground. It was a nod to his older material and won back the hearts of many fans.

This sparked the singer to continue roaring down the road and allowed him to feature at a variety of global summer festivals.

Kings & Queens of the Underground (2014), his eighth and latest studio album, was released along with autobiography Dancing With Myself. Since then, Idol has headlined a number of North American shows and made many public television appearances.

Between the scattered January and October Vegas shows, Idol expects to begin work with Stevens on brand-new material with a fresh sound, and hopefully record in preparation for another tour.

Vital Idol: Revitalized comes out Sept. 28 under Capitol/UMe. You can pre-order the album on the Billy Idol website.

Tickets for the Las Vegas residency at the Pearl Theater go on sale on Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

No official Canadian shows have been announced for 2019 as of this writing.

Billy Idol: Las Vegas 2019 tour dates:

Jan. 18 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 19 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 23 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 25 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 26 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 4 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 5 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 9 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 11 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 12 – Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

