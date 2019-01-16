The Cranberries share final music with Dolores O’Riordan

On Tuesday, Irish rock outfit The Cranberries revealed the first single from their upcoming and final album. As promised by the group, All Over Now premiered on BBC Radio 2 on Jan. 15 — the one-year anniversary of longtime singer Dolores O’Riordan‘s passing.

The single is the first material released by The Cranberries following the tragic death of its beloved leader. The late legend recorded an entire album’s worth of vocals back in late 2017.

Last year, the remaining band members — lead guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan and drummer Fergal Lawler — promised they would finish the album before calling it quits as The Cranberries.

The artwork and tracklisting for In the End were revealed last Friday. It will be the eighth and final Cranberries album; ultimately serving as a tribute to O’Riordan.

Equipped with the trademark Cranberries’ sound of thoughtful soft rock, All Over Now is reminding fans why they fell in love with the band in the first place.

Tinged with an inevitable aura of sadness, O’Riordan’s lyrics are sure to pluck the heartstrings of many.

“Do you remember? / Do you recall? / Do you remember? / I remember it all / It’s all over now,” she sings in the chorus.

As one of the last songs O’Riordan ever recorded, the words are hauntingly relevant.

In honour of our dear friend and bandmate, Dolores, we present to you the final album from The Cranberries, ‘In The End’. Tune into the Jeremy Vine show on @BBCRadio2 at 1:30PM tomorrow to hear ‘All Over Now’. pic.twitter.com/YT0j4Hy7Js — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 14, 2019

As the sole co-songwriter to O’Riordan, Noel Hogan revealed that the recording sessions for In the End began directly after the release of their last album, Something Else (2017).

The pair had demoed a wide variety of songs, including the 11 that were chosen for the final cut.

“Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live,” Hogan recalled.

With the forthcoming album, the three remaining members wanted to honour O’Riordan as not only their longtime musical partner, but as one of their closest friends.

Thanks to the support of the O’Riordan family, the band was inspired to build new music around the singer’s vocals and finish what they consider to be “one of the best Cranberries albums that [they] could possibly do.”

“It was a bittersweet time,” Hogan said. “The joy of recording new tracks is always exciting, but at the end of every day when we’d laid down our parts, there was a sense of sadness knowing that Dolores wouldn’t be coming in to work on that day’s track.’

“The worry was that we would destroy the legacy of the band by making an album that wasn’t up to standard,” the guitarist added.

“Once we decided that we had such a strong album, we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honour Dolores,” Hogan concluded.

Even the singer’s mother, Eileen O’Riordan, gave her blessings to The Cranberries. In a statement, she revealed how passionate her daughter was about creating new music. “She was very excited about this new album and was really looking forward to its release,” O’Riordan said.

According to diehard fans, the power and emotion is evidently clear in the first taster of music. The band promised it shines through on the entire record.

“I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing,” O’Riordan added. “I miss Dolores awfully, especially today — as does the entire family.

“I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today’s announcement,” O’Riordan concluded.

In the End not only marks the band’s last album, but also the end of The Cranberries’ touring career. Once the album is released, The Cranberries will conclude their incredibly successful two-decade career.

The album is being produced by longtime collaborator, Stephen Street. It will be released on April 26 under the BMG label and is available for pre-order here.

All Over Now is now available to listen on all major streaming platforms.

In The End t racklist

All Over Now Lost Wake Me When It’s Over A Place I Know Catch Me If You Can Got It Illusion Crazy Heart Summer Song The Pressure In The End

