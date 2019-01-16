Man dies after being struck by dump truck in North York, police say

Toronto police say a man has died following a hit-and-run involving a dump truck near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West in North York.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson said a male in his 40s was transported to a trauma center in life-threatening condition, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the hospital.

It is unclear at this time if the man was a pedestrian or a cyclist.

Police said the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as traffic services reconstructs the scene.