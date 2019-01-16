Crime
January 16, 2019 3:01 pm
Updated: January 16, 2019 3:05 pm

Man dies after being struck by dump truck in North York, police say

By Global News

Man dies after hit-and-run in North York.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Toronto police say a man has died following a hit-and-run involving a dump truck near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West in North York.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson said a male in his 40s was transported to a trauma center in life-threatening condition, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the hospital.

It is unclear at this time if the man was a pedestrian or a cyclist.

Police said the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as traffic services reconstructs the scene.

Crime
Dump Truck
Fail to Remain
Fatal
Fatal Collision
Lawrence Avenue West
North York
Pedestrian Stuck
Toronto
Toronto crime

