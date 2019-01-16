Going outdoors in -30: it’s doable, but make sure you bundle up properly

Winnipeggers woke up Wednesday to a forecast of -36 C with the windchill, but even with such frigid temperatures, spending time outdoors isn’t a lost cause.

The CEO of the Work Boot Factory on Regent Avenue told 680 CJOB Wednesday morning that it all depends on what you wear.

“When it comes to the weather, a lot of people want to know what the temperature ratings are on the products,” said Morissa Granove, whose store sells boots rated for use in -100 C.

“It’s important to know that the temperature ratings are often exaggerated in the sense of they’re ideal – depending on circulation, depending on what the base layers that we’re wearing underneath our clothing – it will have a factor on how warm the outcome is.”

Granove said the best way to dress for the cold is to avoid wearing anything that will get wet or damp.

“As soon as you step outside, the first thing the cold goes to is whatever’s damp,” she said.

“When we can avoid cotton base layers, as with our socks, and make sure we have a moisture-wicking base layer, something along the lines of wool in our socks or polypropylene in our clothing, that makes you warmer.”

In addition to boots that can handle a deep freeze, Granove said another popular item at this time of year is a Winnipeg favourite: garbage mitts.

“Only in Manitoba do we say ‘garbage mitt’,” she said.

“I was talking about them at a retreat with a few people from other provinces, and they wanted to know why I was talking about my mitts that way.

“They’re so great. When you’re being tough on your mitts, these last, and really, at the end of the day, keeping your fingers together and not in a glove is going to keep your hands warmer.”

For Winnipeggers, the cold isn’t going away any time soon.

Forecasts are calling for temperatures in the -20 to -30 C range for at least a week, and long-range models from Environment and Climate Change Canada indicate temperatures are likely to stay below normal until nearly the end of the month.

