Winnipeg shelters team up to help the homeless amid freezing temperatures

With temperatures dipping well below zero, some people choose to stay inside. But for those experiencing homelessness, it’s not that easy.

Frostbite and hypothermia quickly become deadly issues, which is why three Winnipeg shelters — Siloam Mission, the Salvation Army and the Main Street Project — are working together to make sure everyone has a place to stay warm.

“The shelter only has 85 spots so almost nightly we’re turning away people.” said Adrienne Dudek with the Main Street Project.

If other shelters are at full capacity, the Salvation Army is used as an overflow facility.

“We don’t close our doors so we’re open 24 hours a day… if it’s an extra 25 people a night, we’ll make that work. We just want to make sure everyone is safe,” said Mark Stewart with the Salvation Army.

All three shelters rely on donations to make sure people in need have the necessary outdoor gear.

While the cold weather will continue to get worse, Dudek is asking for the donations to continue, too.

“We would like weather-specific clothing, and it can be brought in at anytime,” Dudek said.

The shelters are asking anyone who would like to donate for food, jackets, scarves, gloves and monetary donations.

“It’s not comfortable being out in the cold so we want to make sure that if people are coming in that we make them as comfortable as possible,” Stewart said.