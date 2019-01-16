Saint John police officer returns to the stand at Dennis Oland’s murder trial

A Saint John police officer who collected items from the scene of Richard Oland’s murder returned to the stand Wednesday at Dennis Oland’s second-degree murder trial.

Sgt. Mark Smith is describing in minute detail the many objects he collected from the crime scene and the search for evidence in and on items belonging to the accused.

READ MORE: No bloodstains found in Oland’s car, officer tells murder trial

Saint John police seized Dennis Oland’s Volkswagen Golf on July 14, 2011, a week after Richard Oland’s body was found lying on the floor of his Saint John office in a pool of blood.

Smith, a police forensics officer, told the trial on Tuesday that he visually inspected the Golf inside and out and identified several areas for chemical testing.

Follow our live blog for the latest.

With files from The Canadian Press.