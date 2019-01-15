RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Cache Creek

Police in B.C.’s southern interior are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening.

The incident took place in the village of Cache Creek along the 1000-block of Collins Road, with police stating it involved two individuals who knew each other.

Police say upon their arrival following a 911 call at approximately 7 p.m., they found a deceased adult male.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man sentenced for shooting roommate

“Initial investigation suggests that an interaction took place between two persons known to each other,” said South East District RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. “Investigators do not believe that the incident poses a continued direct threat to the general public.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.