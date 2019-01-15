Entertainment
January 15, 2019 11:53 am

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ first trailer released

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Marvel Entertainment released a teaser trailer for the upcoming release of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' on Jan. 15, 2019.

Marvel Entertainment and Sony have released the first trailer for the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The film, which is the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends head overseas on a school trip.

Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place after the events of the fourth installment of the Avengers films.

Peter Parker and his friends, including Mary Jane (played by Zendaya), take off to Europe during their summer vacation and Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, ruins the trip.

The new movie will be the latest in the lineup of live-action Spider-Man films.

Sony also released the first poster for the upcoming film prior to releasing the trailer.

The cast includes Zendaya as MJ, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Jon Favreau as Harold (Happy) Hogan. Also appearing in the film is Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Fans of Spider-Man took to Twitter to discuss the trailer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be in theatres on July 5, 2019.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

