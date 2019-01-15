‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ first trailer released

Marvel Entertainment and Sony have released the first trailer for the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The film, which is the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends head overseas on a school trip.

Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place after the events of the fourth installment of the Avengers films.

Peter Parker and his friends, including Mary Jane (played by Zendaya), take off to Europe during their summer vacation and Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, ruins the trip.

The new movie will be the latest in the lineup of live-action Spider-Man films.

Sony also released the first poster for the upcoming film prior to releasing the trailer.

The cast includes Zendaya as MJ, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Jon Favreau as Harold (Happy) Hogan. Also appearing in the film is Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Fans of Spider-Man took to Twitter to discuss the trailer.

Smh the new generation will never know the real Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/AMznmq9WCs — Rem (@yuzuyuzuyuu_) January 15, 2019

tony stark isn’t in the spider-man trailer pic.twitter.com/YXuS94Uywp — liam (@notdrouinsogood) January 15, 2019

Looks like Peter Parker is still using Uncle Ben's old luggage. A nice sentimental nod that acknowledges Spider-Man's past without retreading the tragic origin story pic.twitter.com/AkbvVQHnEx — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) January 15, 2019

them: what generation do you belong to? me: the one old enough to have wanted Jake Gyllenhaal to play Spider-Man but young enough to see him grow up to play Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/e2YodqL51N — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) January 15, 2019

the iconic swinging-thru-new-york-buildings aesthetic from the original spider-man trilogy is BACK and i'm THRILLED #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/7TIqoaJUzw — gabi (@harleivy) January 15, 2019

The new Spider-Man trailer was sick!! 2019 is going to be an incredible year for movies! #SpiderManFarFromHome — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) January 15, 2019

i actually cannot believe they’re making another Spider-Man ..

ok they're my favourite movies, i don’t know if I’m ready !!! 😭 #SpiderManFarFromHome — SaffyB (@SaffronBarker) January 15, 2019

If nothing else, 2018/2019 proves that Peter always has a better life when he actually TELLS AUNT MAY HE'S SPIDER-MAN. — Katie Schenkel 🏰♥️ (@JustPlainTweets) January 15, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be in theatres on July 5, 2019.

Watch the trailer in the video above.