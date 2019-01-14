‘Celebrity Big Brother’ cast announced: Dina Lohan, Joey Lawrence among houseguests
The cast for Season 2 of Global’s Celebrity Big Brother has been revealed.
From Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, Dina Lohan, to Jonathan Bennet, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, viewers are sure to find a favourite to cheer on this season.
Celebrity Big Brother is the first celebrity edition of reality hit Big Brother and follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.
Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving a grand prize of US$250,000. The second season begins with a two-night premiere on Jan. 21-22.
Other houseguests include Tom Green, Ryan Lochte, Joey Lawrence, Tamar Braxton, Natalie Eva Marie, and Kandi Burruss. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host for the show which airs for three weeks, with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
Take a look at the full list of cast members below.
Anthony Scaramucci
Age: 55
Hometown: Port Washington, NY
Current City: Manhasset, NY
Occupation: Former White House Director of Communications/financier
Ricky Williams
Age: 41
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Current City: Venice Beach, CA
Occupation: Former NFL superstar
Natalie Eva Marie
Age: 34
Hometown: Concord, CA
Current City: North Tustin, CA
Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress
Dina Lohan
Age: 56
Hometown: Long Island, NY
Current City: Long Island, NY
Occupation: Momager
Ryan Lochte
Age: 34
Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL
Current City: Gainesville, FL
Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming
Joey Lawrence
Age: 42
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Actor/producer
Kato Kaelin
Age: 59
Hometown: Milwaukee, WI
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Actor/host, witness during the O. J. Simpson trial
Lolo Jones
Age: 36
Hometown: Des Moines, IA
Current City: Baton Rouge, LA
Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star
Tom Green
Age: 47
Hometown: Ottawa, Canada
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Comedian
Kandi Burruss
Age: 42
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current City: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Singer/TV personality
Tamar Braxton
Age: 41
Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Singer/TV personality
Jonathan Bennett
Age: 37
Hometown: Rossford, OH
Current City: Newport Beach, CA
Occupation: Actor/host
Watch the two-night premiere event of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.Follow @KatieScottNews
