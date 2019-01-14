‘Celebrity Big Brother’ cast announced: Dina Lohan, Joey Lawrence among houseguests

The cast for Season 2 of Global’s Celebrity Big Brother has been revealed.

From Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, Dina Lohan, to Jonathan Bennet, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, viewers are sure to find a favourite to cheer on this season.

Celebrity Big Brother is the first celebrity edition of reality hit Big Brother and follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ casting director Robyn Kass gives tips for auditions

Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving a grand prize of US$250,000. The second season begins with a two-night premiere on Jan. 21-22.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Big Brother

Other houseguests include Tom Green, Ryan Lochte, Joey Lawrence, Tamar Braxton, Natalie Eva Marie, and Kandi Burruss. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host for the show which airs for three weeks, with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Julie Chen Moonves

Take a look at the full list of cast members below.

Anthony Scaramucci

Age: 55

Hometown: Port Washington, NY

Current City: Manhasset, NY

Occupation: Former White House Director of Communications/financier

Ricky Williams

Age: 41

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current City: Venice Beach, CA

Occupation: Former NFL superstar

Natalie Eva Marie

Age: 34

Hometown: Concord, CA

Current City: North Tustin, CA

Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress

Dina Lohan

Age: 56

Hometown: Long Island, NY

Current City: Long Island, NY

Occupation: Momager

Ryan Lochte

Age: 34

Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL

Current City: Gainesville, FL

Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming

Joey Lawrence

Age: 42

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Actor/producer

Kato Kaelin

Age: 59

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Actor/host, witness during the O. J. Simpson trial

Lolo Jones

Age: 36

Hometown: Des Moines, IA

Current City: Baton Rouge, LA

Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star

Tom Green

Age: 47

Hometown: Ottawa, Canada

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Comedian

Kandi Burruss

Age: 42

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current City: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Tamar Braxton

Age: 41

Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Jonathan Bennett

Age: 37

Hometown: Rossford, OH

Current City: Newport Beach, CA

Occupation: Actor/host

READ MORE: Christmas Abbott, ex-‘Big Brother’ star, charged with attacking woman

Watch the two-night premiere event of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.