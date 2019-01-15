Elderly woman defrauded nearly 150k by caregiver: OPP

Leeds OPP say an elderly woman lost most of her life savings after being defrauded by her caregiver.

Police charged a 42-year-old Lansdowne woman, Martina Havel, who police say was the elderly woman’s caregiver at the time of the fraud.

OPP say the 95-year-old woman, who lived in the Landsdowne and Gananoque area, lost $150,000 at the hands of her caregiver. The caregiver is also accused of stealing jewellery from the woman.

Havel is facing charges of theft over $5,000; fraud over $5,000; false pretences over $5,000; theft under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and breach of trust.

She will appear in court in Brockville on March 1.