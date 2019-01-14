Passenger waves gun around taxi, shoots through front window, say Winnipeg police

Two Winnipeg men are in custody at the Remand Centre after an incident Sunday morning in which shots were fired from a taxi near King Street and Flora Avenue.

Police said the suspects had been passengers in a cab, when the passenger in the front seat pulled out a gun and began to wave it around, occasionally pointing it at the driver, and firing out of the window.

When the passengers were being dropped off, the armed suspect allegedly shot through the front windshield before leaving. No one was injured.

Police – including K9 and Tactical Support units – found the suspects in a nearby residence and seized a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun in another residence in the area.

Dorian Tyrell Packo, 19, and Rudy Carpentier, 24, face a total of 23 weapons charges between them.

Police also arrested a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman for unrelated outstanding warrants.

