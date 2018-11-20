Four Winnipeg teens facing armed robbery, firearms charges

Four teenage boys are facing a range of charges in connection to a Monday evening mugging near Inkster Boulevard and Airlies Street.

Police said the suspects were trying the door handles of vehicles in the McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive area when they were confronted by a 19-year-old man. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the man.

Police say a short time later, a 37-year-old man walking through a parking lot was confronted by the four suspects, who pointed a gun and demanded money. The suspects took the victim’s backpack and fled.

They were located by police in an Inkster Boulevard lane and taken into custody. One of the suspects had a concealed knife.

All four teens – aged 14 through 17 – face charges of armed robbery using a firearm and using a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

A 14-year-old has also been charged with possessing a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, and disguise with intent.

A 16-year-old faces additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of weapon possession.

All of the suspects have been detained in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre.

