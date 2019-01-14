RCMP seek suspect after police vehicle rammed by stolen truck near Lethbridge

RCMP are on the hunt for a suspect after a police vehicle was rammed by a stolen truck in Lethbridge County, Alta.

On Monday at around 5:30 a.m. RCMP were called to a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a white Dodge Ram 1500 that was parked in a farmer’s yard on Highway 512.

“The Coaldale RCMP have received numerous complaints of a similar type truck which was stolen previously from the Picture Butte area,” an RCMP news release said.

“Complaints have also been received from the public regarding a white Dodge Ram truck attending several rural locations, possibly stealing fuel.”

When two RCMP officers arrived at the location, the man woke up, put the vehicle in gear and rammed the pickup truck into the front of the police vehicle in an attempt to push it out of the way, police said.

“The white Dodge Ram truck then fled the area and was located abandoned a few hours later in a rural area,” police said. “It was confirmed at that time the truck was stolen.”

No officers were hurt. The police SUV was damaged in the incident but could still be driven, police said.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the man from the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080 or the Coaldale Municipal RCMP at (403) 345-5552. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.

