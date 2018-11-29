Lethbridge County looks to expand solar power in the community

Lethbridge County is looking at incorporating more green energy sources to use for power in the area.

Representatives of EnSolar Energy, 3B Energy and the county hosted an information session on Thursday, addressing the potential for solar electrification of the Stewart Siding Industrial Park through community-owned power generation.

“It would be really nice to see more widespread adoption of solar [power] in southern Alberta,” said Martin Ebel, an economic development officer with the county, “both in commercial, industrial and residential.”

Lethbridge County has already provided funding for this initiative and has applied to the provincial government for additional grants.

The grants will go towards engineering studies for the proposed Stewart Siding project, which would see solar panels in place just off Highway 4 near Range Road 211, in hopes of harvesting more energy.

County officials said the session offered information on the viability of using renewable energy in the area.

“We’re in one of the sunniest parts of North America,” Ebel said. “It should be able to work here really nicely.”