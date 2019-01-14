City of Kawartha Lakes mayor elected chair of Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham says improved cellular and internet services will be the main focus for him as the new chairman of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus.

The EOWC consists of 13 members across rural Eastern Ontario, including 11 regional county municipalities and two single-tier municipalities. The goal is to advocate on behalf of the municipalities.

READ MORE: Five cannabis retail licences awarded for Ontario East Region

Letham was elected chairman during the EOWC’s annual meeting held last week in Kingston. Joining him as vice-chair is Jennifer Murphy, the current warden of Renfrew County and mayor of Bonnechere Valley Township.

“I am honoured to chair the EOWC in 2019 and advocate on behalf of the 103 municipalities and the 750,000 property taxpayers across rural Eastern Ontario,” Letham said.

“The coming year will be a critical one, with a federal election on the horizon and the first full year of the Progressive Conservative provincial government.”

Letham and Murphy say their top priority will be improving cellular and broadband network services in the region, and will be making that point to its “federal and provincial partners.”

“There is only one priority for 2019, which is to improve and enhance the cellular and mobile broadband network across Eastern Ontario,” Murphy said.

I am honoured to chair the @EOWC_ON and advocate on behalf of the 103 municipalities & 750,000 property taxpayers across rural Eastern Ontario. Our priority for 2019 is to improve and enhance the cellular and mobile broadband network. https://t.co/jhzWdRPKRO pic.twitter.com/HX4mBhFWpJ — Andy Letham (@MayorAndyLetham) January 14, 2019

The EOWC will continue to work with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) on its $213-million business case to the provincial and federal governments, and the private sector, which the EOWC says will close cellular network gaps and boost mobile broadband service across the region, and increase public safety for residents.

READ MORE: SpaceX, Telesat Canada get approval to roll-out global satellite network

“This is the single most important project for the region, and it needs to happen this year,” Letham said.

Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones echoed that sentiment. “The EOWC and its partners have done the necessary research, and we have been having these conversations with both levels of government for several years. Let’s do this together; the time is now.”

Letham says other areas of focus for the EOWC include maintaining the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF); acknowledging certain legislative changes made in 2018; and working with the government on reducing red tape and regulatory burdens.

WATCH: 2018 Ontario Budget: $500M for broadband in rural communities