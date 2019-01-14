N.B. RCMP asking for public’s help as they investigate construction site break-in, theft

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a break-in and theft at a construction site in Hanwell, N.B., a town 15 minutes south of Fredericton.

Police say that sometime between Dec. 31, 2018, and Jan. 2, 2019, someone broke into a recently constructed building in the Hanwell industrial park, eventually breaking into a trailer inside the building.

READ MORE: 23-year-old N.B. man dead in snowmobiling crash

The Mounties say a number of construction tools were stolen from the trailer, including levels, drills, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, hand saw, sander, drywall gun and a grinder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-357-4300 or to call Crime Stoppers.