Dark Poutine podcast: The crimes of Peter Demeter

In this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we look at the case of Christine Demeter.

In the summer of 1973, Christine Demeter, a 32-year-old, Austrian-born model turned wife and mother, was found deceased in the garage of the family home in Mississauga, Ont. Early on, suspicion fell on Peter Demeter, Christine’s husband and a Hungarian-born multi-millionaire, jet-setting Toronto real estate developer. The truth uncovered a calculated plan concocted by a psychopathic mind that was just getting started.

Regina v. Demeter, 1975 CanLII 685 (ON CA), < http://canlii.ca/t/g14jp

